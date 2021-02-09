The AC Milan verdict on Fikayo Tomori: Initial signing, current form & loan deal turning permanent

Fikayo Tomori has made a blistering start to life on loan at AC Milan following his move to Italy in January.

The 23-year-old joined the Rossoneri on a six-month loan deal with an option to make his stay permanent in the summer if Milan wanted to activate the £25 million plus £5 million in add-ons clause.

Tomori has featured three times for the Italian side already and has made quite the impression, especially after turning up to training despite the players being given the day off.

AC Milan director Ricky Massara is 'in love' with the defender, and there is a growing possibility that they will activate his buy-out clause.

We spoke to Oliver Fisher from SempreMilan to get the AC Milan verdict on Tomori:

What was the initial reaction to AC Milan signing Fikayo Tomori in January?

The initial reaction was definitely a mixture of excitement and relief. Excitement because we had seen from the media and Chelsea supporters on social media that Tomori evidently had talent and room to grow, and that they were sad to see such a promising home-grown player leave.

Then also relief because we had been after a centre-back all January and had fallen short in the pursuit of other targets like Mohamed Simakan, so for Maldini to finally get a deal over the line and for it to mean such a promising player was arriving - with an option to buy - caused quite a positive outpouring.

Tomori's made three appearances for the Rossoneri so far, what have you made of his start at Milan?

For a player who arrived and was so quickly thrust into the fray, he has been very impressive. He looks like a different centre-back to anything we've had for a long time; he is not frightened to break the line and be aggressive, to challenge the centre-forward and cut out the supply, and he has the recovery speed in case it doesn't quite happen.

There have been small hiccups but that is par for the course after just two starts. We can all see the ability and he will only get more settled and comfortable.

How likely do you think it is that AC Milan will opt to buy Fikayo Tomori on a permanent basis in the summer?

At the moment, it feels like more probable than improbable. The fact we negotiated so stringently to get the option suggests we intend to strongly consider it, and I don't personally believe the €28 million is too much either, considering we were willing to spend €18-20 million on Simakan in January and should have even more liquidity in the summer.

If he doesn't join permanently, it will only be because of a drop-off in performance or because we have another opportunity that we simply cannot miss.

