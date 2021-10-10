'The Atmosphere in The Stadiums is Incredible' - Havertz on English Stadiums

Kai Havertz has discussed how much he has enjoyed playing at Stamford Bridge in front of the home fans, as well as visiting different grounds across England.

Havertz arrived at Chelsea in September 2020, and for the majority of his debut season in England, he was forced to play football behind closed doors, due to Covid-19.

Only in recent months has he had to get used to playing in front of a full Stamford Bridge again.

SIPA USA

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Havertz discussed how much he has enjoyed playing in front of English fans.

"The atmosphere in the stadiums is incredible," he said.

"You always dream of playing in these stadiums and at Stamford Bridge and for me, of course, it’s also very nice to play in front of the home fans because they are incredible and it’s just a lot of fun.

"The evening games at Stamford Bridge are also very nice, under the lights, with the atmosphere from the fans.

SIPA USA

"The Champions League is the biggest competition and to play in these sorts of games, of course it’s a very nice feeling for us and it makes me proud to play these kinds of games."

Since joining the Blues, Havertz has played a total of 54 games, in which he has scored 10 goals.

He has become a crucial part of Thomas Tuchel's squad, with the German youngster even clinching the winning goal in the Champions League final against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

