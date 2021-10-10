    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'The Atmosphere in The Stadiums is Incredible' - Havertz on English Stadiums

    Author:

    Kai Havertz has discussed how much he has enjoyed playing at Stamford Bridge in front of the home fans, as well as visiting different grounds across England.

    Havertz arrived at Chelsea in September 2020, and for the majority of his debut season in England, he was forced to play football behind closed doors, due to Covid-19.

    Only in recent months has he had to get used to playing in front of a full Stamford Bridge again.

    sipa_34757443

    Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Havertz discussed how much he has enjoyed playing in front of English fans.

    "The atmosphere in the stadiums is incredible," he said.

    "You always dream of playing in these stadiums and at Stamford Bridge and for me, of course, it’s also very nice to play in front of the home fans because they are incredible and it’s just a lot of fun.

    "The evening games at Stamford Bridge are also very nice, under the lights, with the atmosphere from the fans.

    sipa_35236754

    "The Champions League is the biggest competition and to play in these sorts of games, of course it’s a very nice feeling for us and it makes me proud to play these kinds of games."

    Since joining the Blues, Havertz has played a total of 54 games, in which he has scored 10 goals.

    He has become a crucial part of Thomas Tuchel's squad, with the German youngster even clinching the winning goal in the Champions League final against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35236754
    News

    'The Atmosphere in The Stadiums is Incredible' - Havertz on English Stadiums

    37 seconds ago
    sipa_35481584
    News

    Hansi Flick: Werner Can be Happy With Development at Chelsea

    30 minutes ago
    sipa_34757443
    News

    'It's Nice to Score a Goal With The Head' - Kai Havertz Discusses Liverpool Goal

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35184698 (1)
    News

    Chelsea Dominate Ballon d'Or Shortlist Bragging Ten of Fifty Nominated Players

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34675577
    News

    Havertz Opens Up About Improvement in Chelsea Form

    2 hours ago
    west-bromwich-albion-v-chelsea-premier-league
    News

    Watch: Willy Caballero is Training With AFC Wimbledon Following Chelsea Departure

    2 hours ago
    chelsea-fc-v-newcastle-united-premier-league
    News

    Marcos Alonso Makes Honest Frank Lampard Admission Regarding Lack of Game Time

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35374569
    News

    'These Things Happen in Football' - Chilwell Opens Up About Chelsea Struggles

    3 hours ago