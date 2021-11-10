Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    'The Best I've Performed' - Reece James Discusses Impressive Recent Form

    Chelsea defender Reece James has revealed that he believes his current run of form is the best that he has performed during his career so far.

    The 21-year-old is Chelsea's top goalscorer this season and has put in a string of impressive performances from right wing-back.

    Speaking to the press ahead of England's clash with Albania during national duty, James discussed his recent form which has helped Chelsea go top of the Premier League table.

    imago1007848782h

    When asked about his performances, he said: "I'd probably say at this moment in time, this is the best I've performed. Recent results and performances have showed that as well."

    The Blues went into the international break on fine form, sitting top of the Premier League as they went unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions, winning six before drawing 1-1 with Burnley on Saturday.

    James' most impressive performance came in a 3-0 away win at Newcastle, where Thomas Tuchel's side struggled to break the Magpies down in the first-half before the defender bagged a brace to put his side 2-0 up.

    imago1007848763h

    James will be hoping that his form will earn him game time for England as they face Albania and San Marino in the November World Cup Qualifiers.

