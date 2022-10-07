Skip to main content

The Best Of Graham Potter's Words Ahead of Chelsea Vs Wolves

Graham Potter spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of Chelsea vs Wolves this weekend.
The big talking point surrounding this fixture is the return to Stamford Bridge of Diego Costa, who signed for Wolves over the summer. Potter admitted he is aware of the threat the Spanish striker can still pose.

"We have a lot of respect for what he has achieved. He will come ready to play. Everybody knows at the club how good he's been. He's one of lots of talented players at Wolves that can hurt you, so we have to be ready."

On whether the 34-year old will get a good reception from Chelsea fans, Potter said: "I'm not sure, I hope so. Always when players achieve something at the club, you hope so. But that's not for me to decide." 

Diego Costa

Costa scored 59 goals for Chelsea

The Chelsea boss was asked about his side's top four hopes, his response a level-headed one.

"There's a long way to go. We have to focus on the next match. Rather than think about what happens at the end of the season, we'll just focus on the next game."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for a second game in a row during the Blues' victory over AC Milan and Potter feels that his goalscoring success is down to the help from the rest of the squad.

"I don't know whether I've done anything specifically to help him score. It's just been working with the whole group and laying the foundations. The better the team functions, the more chance the forward line has to do well and score.

"Pierre is working really well for the team and it's nice he's scoring some goals."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Crystal Palace

Aubameyang scored his first Chelsea goal against Crystal Palace

The manager also touched on Wesley Fofana's injury situation and how Trevoh Chalobah is more than capable of coming into to deputise for the Frenchman.

"Wesley's knee is not as bad as we thought. A few weeks, I think. It's possible that he plays before the World Cup, depending on rehab.

"In terms of Trevoh, I'm really pleased with him. He epitomises the group, he's ready to come in and help and his training level has been really high."

Trevoh Chalobah

Chalobah impressed after replacing Fofana against AC Milan

A win for Chelsea tomorrow would be their third in succession - the first time they will have achieved that feat this season - and one that could see them return to the top four in the league table.

