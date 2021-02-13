"The boys can show their spirit" - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel not complaining about busy schedule

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has given his thoughts on the quick-fire run of games that've come his way since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The former PSG boss has led his side to four wins and a draw in his first five games in charge, with just over half-a-month gone since he was announced Blues boss in January.

"Every coach in the world maybe wants four weeks with a new team to get to know the habits and the characteristics of the players," said Tuchel, previewing his side's clash with Newcastle on Monday, as relayed by Football London.

"Maybe the good thing is that we didn't think about it because there was no time to think about it. It was just the situation in the moment to step in, either a yes or a no.

"We had to make a decision to train a day before Wolves[in late January]. When we[Tuchel and his staff] arrived, we did it and it was beneficial. We had a lot of games and in matches, you get to know your team better.

"The boys can show their spirit of competition, their mentality and you see, pretty much everything. So what we are doing now is learning and trusting each other while we play in the hardest competition in Europe.

"It's what we do and it's a good experience as there's no other way at the moment. There are no doubts and no complaints about that. It can also be a bumpy road, yesterday[Chelsea's hard-fought 1-0 win over Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth-round], nobody wanted that.

"We want to have better performances but in the end, the most important thing is that in a cup game that you are in the next round. We managed to do that, so not everything was bad.

"There's a lot of space to improve. This is a good thing. We have three days to prepare for the next match and we will use them."

Tuchel will be hoping to continue his fine start as Blues boss as fifth-placed Chelsea welcome struggling Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

