Race for Top Four: The Champions League Qualification Permutations for Chelsea

Chelsea travel to Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League season this Sunday knowing that a win will secure third place over both Liverpool and Leicester City and guarantee them a Champions League berth.

The table as it stands

Pos Team P GD Pts 3 Chelsea 37 23 67 4 Liverpool 37 24 66 5 Leicester City 37 20 66

Should they lose to Dean Smith’s men and both Leicester and Liverpool win their games against Tottenham and Crystal Palace respectively, the Champions League finalists will have to settle for a place in next season’s Europa League.

If that proved to be the case, Thomas Tuchel's side would have to beat Manchester City in the Champions League final to secure a route into Europe's top club competition next season.

Final day permutations for Chelsea

Victory away to Aston Villa will guarantee Chelsea a top-four finish and secure third place irrespective of Leicester and Liverpool's results.

If Chelsea fail to win and both Leicester and Liverpool win, the Blues would drop out of the top four.

If Chelsea, Leicester and Liverpool were all to draw, the Blues would secure third with the standings finishing as they currently are.

If both Chelsea and Liverpool draw while Leicester win, Chelsea would finish fourth, with Leicester taking third and Liverpool fifth.

If Chelsea draw, Liverpool beat Crystal Palace and Leicester fail to beat Tottenham, Chelsea would finish fourth.

If Chelsea lose and Leicester and Liverpool both draw, all three sides would have 67 points to their name, with Liverpool third on goal difference and Chelsea fourth on goal difference ahead of Leicester.

If Chelsea lose, Liverpool win and Leicester draw, the Blues could finish fourth on goal difference depending on the scoreline at Villa Park.

