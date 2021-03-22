NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
The Chelsea 2021/22 home kit 'leaked' online

Chelsea's reported new home strip for the 2021/22 season has been circulating online.

Earlier in March, designs were released for the Blues new home shirt for next season with a 90 per accuracy.

And now a full picture of the shirt has been 'leaked' online which shows the combining colours of the initially reported 'Lyon Blue' and 'Opti Yellow'. 

The design of the shirt sees a zig-zag style with a chequered print, whilst also having a v-collar.

Home kits tend to be announced and released by the final home game of the season. 

