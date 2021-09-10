September 10, 2021
Revealed: The Chelsea Matches Christian Pulisic Could Miss Due to Ankle Injury

A return near the end of the month?
Author:
Publish date:

Christian Pulisic could return for Chelsea before the end of September after he suffered an ankle injury while on duty for the USMNT.

The 22-year-old sustained an ankle problem during midweek against Honduras and returned to the Cobham training ground on crutches, handing Thomas Tuchel a selection blow in the weeks ahead. 

Pulisic has now been ruled out of Chelsea's match against Aston Villa on Saturday evening. but he will miss further games after Tuchel revealed he would be sidelined for around 10 days

sipa_34949546

"Pulisic came back injured," said Tuchel on Friday in his pre-Aston Villa press conference. "Christian unfortunately came on crutches yesterday, an ankle injury with about ten days."

It'll see the American winger miss at least three fixtures for Chelsea in the coming days and weeks. 

What games is Pulisic set to miss?

Saturday 11 September: Aston Villa (h) - Premier League

Tuesday 14 September: Zenit St Petersburg (h) - Champions League

Sunday 19 September: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - Premier League

sipa_34577582 (2)

They are three matches that Pulisic is set to miss if Tuchel's diagnosis of 10 days is correct. Chelsea also play Aston Villa again in the Carabao Cup three days later so his involvement in the cup tie will be touch and go as he looks to regain match fitness. 

Chelsea face Manchester City (h) and Juventus (a) before the end of September which Pulisic will be eager to feature in. 

