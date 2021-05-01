The full confirmed Chelsea squad available to face Fulham

The Chelsea squad available for selection against Fulham for Premier League clash

The Chelsea squad available to face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side host their local neighbours at Stamford Bridge and they will be keen to continue their momentum in the hope of claiming a spot in the top four at the end of the season.

It is currently in their hands, three points clear of fifth, and will view Fulham as a must-win in their quest to secure Champions League football.

What is the team news?

Tuchel has confirmed he will be without Mateo Kovacic and Antonio Rudiger who are both sidelined with injury.

"(Kovacic) is still injured. He trained with us, but he's still not fully confident, he felt something at the end of training. So he's not available unfortunately.

"All the others are available except for Toni Rudiger, who got injured in the last minute of the Madrid game. Everybody else is available."

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

Billy Gilmour is also pushing for a spot in the side after Tuchel revealed he was in the squad but was yet to make a decision on his involvement.

"Could be tomorrow (Saturday), but it is not decided yet," said Tuchel on Friday.

"Billy is in the squad, he was very close to playing the last games some minutes so he is in good shape."

Here's the full Chelsea squad available to face Fulham, as per football.london:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders : Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz

Attackers: Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi

