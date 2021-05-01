The full confirmed Chelsea squad available to face Fulham

Absolute Chelsea home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

The Chelsea squad available for selection against Fulham for Premier League clash

Author:
Publish date:

The Chelsea squad available to face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side host their local neighbours at Stamford Bridge and they will be keen to continue their momentum in the hope of claiming a spot in the top four at the end of the season.

It is currently in their hands, three points clear of fifth, and will view Fulham as a must-win in their quest to secure Champions League football.

What is the team news?

Tuchel has confirmed he will be without Mateo Kovacic and Antonio Rudiger who are both sidelined with injury. 

"(Kovacic) is still injured. He trained with us, but he's still not fully confident, he felt something at the end of training. So he's not available unfortunately.

"All the others are available except for Toni Rudiger, who got injured in the last minute of the Madrid game. Everybody else is available."

sipa_33164418

Billy Gilmour is also pushing for a spot in the side after Tuchel revealed he was in the squad but was yet to make a decision on his involvement.

"Could be tomorrow (Saturday), but it is not decided yet," said Tuchel on Friday.

"Billy is in the squad, he was very close to playing the last games some minutes so he is in good shape."

Here's the full Chelsea squad available to face Fulham, as per football.london:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders : Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz

Attackers: Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33150687
News

Thomas Tuchel makes honest admission over Timo Werner's Chelsea form

sipa_33144854
News

The full confirmed Chelsea squad available to face Fulham

sipa_33100398 (1)
News

Tuchel: "I am involved and I should be involved" in Chelsea transfer decisions

sipa_32907606
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's future at Chelsea yet to be decided, says Tuchel

sipa_33164418
News

Antonio Rudiger set to earn new Chelsea contract

sipa_32710818 (2)
News

Tuchel confirms Billy Gilmour in contention to face Fulham

sipa_33144854
News

Pictures: Chelsea train ahead of Fulham clash - Pulisic and Gilmour involved

sipa_33135655
News

Tuchel: Chelsea's remaining fixture schedule is brutal