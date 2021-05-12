The Chelsea Squad Available For Selection to Face Arsenal

The Chelsea squad available for selection to face Arsenal in the Premier League has been revealed.

Chelsea host Mikel Arteta's side in west London off the back of a 2-1 victory over now Premier League champions Manchester City.

A win on Wednesday will all but seal Chelsea's spot in the top four as they edge ever closer to Champions League qualification.

What is the team news?

Tuchel confirmed Chelsea have two absentees - Andreas Christensen (tendon) and Mateo Kovacic (hamstring).

He won't risk any of his squad against the Gunners and will assess the risks closer to kick off.

"We'll just have an eye on the players' workload, on the stats that we have: who is overloaded and maybe overloaded in high speed," said Tuchel.

"From that, we will decide who is at a risk of injury. Everybody who is not at risk of injury will be available for the game, it's not to manage the game on Saturday, now is the time to manage the game on Wednesday. We're in the middle of a race for the top four, so we cannot pre-judge games."

Here is the Chelsea squad available for selection:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero & Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso & Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin & Jorginho

Strikers: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner & Olivier Giroud

