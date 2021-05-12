Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

The Chelsea Squad Available For Selection to Face Arsenal

Author:
Publish date:

The Chelsea squad available for selection to face Arsenal in the Premier League has been revealed.

Chelsea host Mikel Arteta's side in west London off the back of a 2-1 victory over now Premier League champions Manchester City. 

A win on Wednesday will all but seal Chelsea's spot in the top four as they edge ever closer to Champions League qualification.

sipa_33273036

What is the team news?

Tuchel confirmed Chelsea have two absentees - Andreas Christensen (tendon) and Mateo Kovacic (hamstring).

He won't risk any of his squad against the Gunners and will assess the risks closer to kick off. 

"We'll just have an eye on the players' workload, on the stats that we have: who is overloaded and maybe overloaded in high speed," said Tuchel.

"From that, we will decide who is at a risk of injury. Everybody who is not at risk of injury will be available for the game, it's not to manage the game on Saturday, now is the time to manage the game on Wednesday. We're in the middle of a race for the top four, so we cannot pre-judge games."

Here is the Chelsea squad available for selection:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero & Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso & Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin & Jorginho

Strikers: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner & Olivier Giroud

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33273736
News

Tuchel: How Hudson-Odoi Can Live Up to 'Big Talent' Potential at Chelsea

sipa_33273692
News

The Chelsea Squad Available For Selection to Face Arsenal

sipa_32324860
News

Chelsea Ready to Reward Thomas Tuchel With New Three-Year Contract

sipa_33164372 (1)
News

Silva, Kante and Jorginho Set For Fresh Chelsea Contracts

sipa_32242764
News

When Andreas Christensen and Mateo Kovacic Could Return to Chelsea side From Injury

sipa_33273687 (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Not Frustrated with Timo Werner Despite Offside Habit

sipa_33273730
News

Tuchel: Edouard Mendy Has Been Fantastic For Chelsea Since Rennes Transfer

sipa_33135655 (1)
News

Tuchel Won’t Make Chelsea Changes vs Arsenal Ahead of Leicester FA Cup Final