The Chelsea Squad Available for Selection to Face Aston Villa

The Chelsea squad available for selection to face Aston Villa in the Premier League has been revealed.

Top four is on the line heading into the final game of the 2020/21 league season, which sees Thomas Tuchel's men travel to Villa Park.

A win will guarantee the Blues a top four finish. A defeat will see Chelsea relying on results at Liverpool and Leicester City to go in their favour.

What did Thomas Tuchel say on team news?

Chelsea will welcome back Andreas Christensen to the side from a tendon issue, while Kai Havertz and N'Golo Kante are doubts for the clash against Dean Smith's side.

"Andreas Christensen will be in the squad, he did full training (Friday) and also yesterday without any problems," said Tuchel on Friday. "So he will be back. Kai Havertz did a test today and will be testing in team training (on Saturday).

"And with NG it's going to be very close, but still some hopes he maybe joins team training (Saturday). But if not, then he will join on Monday."

Here is the Chelsea squad available for selection, as per football.london:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero & Edouard Mendy



Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Valentino Livramento, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso & Emerson

Midfielders: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante (doubt), Mateo Kovacic, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz (doubt), Faustino Anjorin & Jorginho

Strikers: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner & Olivier Giroud

