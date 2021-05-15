The Chelsea Squad Available For Selection to Face Leicester City in FA Cup Final

The Chelsea squad available for selection to face Leicester City in the FA Cup final has been revealed.

Thomas Tuchel's side have reached the final for the second successive season but will be hoping to go all the way this time after defeat to Arsenal last year.

Chelsea progressed into the final with a narrow 1-0 win over Manchester City, while Leicester City saw off Southampton by the same scoreline last month.

What is the team news?

Thomas Tuchel received a welcome boost after he confirmed he had a fully fit squad to choose from for the Wembley showdown.

Mateo Kovacic returns to the side from a hamstring injury, while N'Golo Kante also will return and starts for the Blues at Wednesday.

Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal over Edouard Mendy against the Foxes too.

Here is the Chelsea squad available for selection:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero & Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso & Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin & Jorginho

Strikers: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner & Olivier Giroud

