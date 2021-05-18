The Chelsea Squad Available For Selection to Face Leicester City in Premier League

The Chelsea squad available for selection to face Leicester City in the Premier League has been revealed.

Chelsea host the Foxes at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night and will be seeking immediate revenge after losing to Brendan Rodgers' side 1-0 in the FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley.

Tuchel's side are in desperate need of a win in west London with Liverpool just one point behind the Blues, as the race for the top four heats up with two games left of the 2021/22 season.

What is the team news?

Thomas Tuchel declared there were no fresh injury concerns in the squad following Saturday's final defeat. He hinted that Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen would return to the matchday squad.

"Kova wasn't in the squad and when he comes back maybe I have to eliminate Andreas Christensen because of the number of players," said Tuchel on Monday.

"Everyone deserves to be in the squad. We have other guys in the same situation (missing out on squad). This isn't the moment to complain and explain too much. It's the moment to live in the moment as these are the decisive to weeks of the season."

Here is the Chelsea squad available for selection:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero & Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso & Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin & Jorginho

Strikers: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner & Olivier Giroud

