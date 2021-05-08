Sports Illustrated home
The Chelsea squad available for selection to face Manchester City

Author:
Publish date:

The Chelsea squad available for selection to face Manchester City in the Premier League has been revealed.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be hoping to delay Pep Guardiola's side's title-winning party, with City one win away from clinching the league title. 

For Chelsea, they've got goals themselves of securing a top four spot, and a win at the Etihad will put them in an extremely favourable position if they avoid defeat on Saturday.

sipa_33100398 (3)

What is the team news?

Tuchel confirmed all of the squad are available to face Man City but Mateo Kovacic is still missing through a hamstring problem. The Chelsea head coach also confirmed he is set to make changes to his side to keep the squad fresh.

"We maybe need fresh legs and minds tomorrow," revealed Tuchel on Friday. "Some hungry guys who deserve to show together that they have a chance in a big fixture.

"I have to look at everybody and see who is available and who is a bit overloaded. There is a high possibility that we will see some changes."

Here is the Chelsea squad available for selection:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero & Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso & Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin & Jorginho

Strikers: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner & Olivier Giroud

sipa_33186750
