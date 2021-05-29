The Chelsea Squad Available for Selection to Face Manchester City in Champions League Final

The Chelsea squad available for selection to face Manchester City in the Champions League final has been revealed.

Thomas Tuchel's side play Pep Guardiola's Premier League title-winning side at the Estádio do Dragão in the all-English final on Saturday evening in Porto, Portugal.

Chelsea can lift the trophy for the second time in their history, while City are aiming to bring home their first Champions League trophy.

After flying out on Thursday night, Chelsea have got used to their surroundings in Portugal and Tuchel's squad for the final has been confirmed, that of which he can select from.

Sipa USA

What is the Chelsea team news?

Thomas Tuchel will have Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante available for selection. The duo had been struggling with rib and hamstring problems respectively, and returned to training on Wednesday in the build up for the final.

Both travelled to Porto and on Friday, Tuchel confirmed he had a fully fit squad for the final.

"It is the best news ever, no injuries and I hope it stays like this until after the training today," said Tuchel on Friday regarding team news.

Confirmed Chelsea squad available to face Manchester City

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Tino Anjorin

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud

