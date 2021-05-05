Sports Illustrated home
The Chelsea squad available to face Real Madrid in Champions League semi-finals

The Chelsea squad available for Thomas tuchel to select from to face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals has been revealed.

Chelsea host Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in the second leg after drawing the first leg 1-1 last week in Madrid.

Tuchel's side have the advantage heading into the reverse tie which will see the winners face Premier League leaders Manchester City in the final later this month in Istanbul.

sipa_33164442

What is the team news?

Mateo Kovacic is out with a hamstring problem but Antonio Rudiger is ready to play and will wear a face mask. Mason Mount has been deemed fit to face Zinedine Zidane's side at Stamford Bridge.

“Mateo [Kovacic] will not be in the squad,” confirmed Tuchel to the media on Tuesday afternoon.

“I think that Toni [Rudiger] will play with a mask, because he trained yesterday (Monday) in a mask.

“Everybody else is in training today, so hopefully we will have no new injuries today and that means everybody is available except for Mateo Kovacic.”

As relayed by football.london, here is the Chelsea squad available for selection:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero & Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso & Emerson

Midfielders: Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin & Jorginho

Strikers: Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner & Olivier Giroud

