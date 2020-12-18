'The choice to join Chelsea wasn’t hard,' says Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva insists it was an easy decision to join Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer.

The 36-year-old was signed by Frank Lampard after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his deal in France.

Prior to his final game which was the Champions League final, Silva had already agreed to join the Blues before PSG tried to convince him to make a U-turn.

(Photo by Andrew Yates/Sportimage)

But Silva has admitted it was an easy choice agreeing to join the west London side.

"The choice to join Chelsea wasn’t hard,’ said Thiago Silva to the official Chelsea website.

"You’re talking about a club with Chelsea’s history, their great and respected shirt, our coaching staff, first and foremost the gaffer who was really successful here playing for Chelsea, and the squad which really caught my eye in terms of the quality of the team."

Silva wants to leave a mark during his time at Chelsea and 'working hard' is just the start,

"I try to leave a mark wherever I go," Silva adds.

‘I left my mark at RS at the start of my career, then at Juventude, then after at Fluminense, then Milan and Paris, and I aim to leave my mark here as well.

‘This is my focus and plan, and I’m so scared of letting down people who showed so much belief in me. I aim to work hard and focus a lot on my opponents so that I can make as few mistakes as possible in games to help me and the team perform really well.

----------

