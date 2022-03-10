Skip to main content
'The Evening Didn't Feel Strange' - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea's Clash With Norwich After Whirlwind Day

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel insisted his side's evening didn't feel strange as they beat Norwich City 3-1 following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning from the UK government threatened to throw the Blues' season in disarray.

The west London side travelled to Carrow Road on Thursday evening as they looked to close the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Thanks to goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, Tuchel's side took home all three points on the day.

imago1010489730h

Speaking after the game, Tuchel revealed that the evening 'didn't feel strange' after many thought it would be a different kind of evening for the Blues.

"The evening didn't feel strange. A big schedule sometimes helps, it gives you structure to feel safe," he said, as quoted by football.london.

"Of course, there was a lot of distraction, another level of distraction with the sanctions.

Read More

Read More

"Our love for the game helps us and we demanded it. We sweat it out and help ourselves. Full credit. The team showed very good character."

imago1010492648h

Speaking ahead of the game, Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta had stressed that his side needed to focus after revealing it had not felt like a normal day.

"I have to admit that this has not been a normal day. We cannot control this matter," he said, as quoted by BBC journalist Emma Sanders.

"We come here and we're focussed on the game & we know we have to fight for the three points.

"We have to forget about the stuff that is happening outside."

imago1010379031h
