November 28, 2021
'The Feeling is Very Good' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Team Selection Ahead of Manchester United Clash

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has made a handful of changes from his last lineup as the Blues host Manchester United in the Premier League.

Thiago Silva plays in the centre of a back three alongside Trevoh Chalobah and Antonio Rudiger.

Marcos Alonso replaces the injured Ben Chilwell, with Reece James on the other flank.

A front three of Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech lead the way.

The manager has explained his selection.

Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Werner, Hudson-Odoi

Bench: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Saul, Barkley, Havertz, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku

When asked on his line-up, he said: “The feeling is very good because the competition brings us where we are.

"We need the competition because we cannot make a season like this in all the competitions with 11 or 14 players; it’s simply impossible.

“We overcame a period with a lot of injuries, we have again some injured players who are key players for us and everybody is doing well.

“We perform as a team, the atmosphere is good and this is how it should be.”

