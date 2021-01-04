'The first half really let us down' - Pulisic reflects on Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Man City

'The first half really let us down' - Christian Pulisic reflects on Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City

Christian Pulisic has admitted Chelsea let themselves down in the first-half against Manchester City after leaving themselves with a mountain to climb as they were handed a 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side have now only won one game in their last six in the Premier League and the pressure is mounting on Lampard's job in west London.

Chelsea were washed away by a clinical City on Sunday as goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne saw Man City take a 3-0 half-time lead.

Substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi netted a consolation in stoppage time at the end for the Blues but it was too little to late as Chelsea slumped to a fourth defeat in six.

Speaking post-match, Pulisic said: "We conceded goals with a lot of counter situations and we weren’t prepared to stop that so the first half really let us down.

"They were able to beat us on some transitions where we needed to defend better and be a little smarter and then we allowed them to dictate the tempo of the game."

Chelsea showed improvement in the second-half but it wasn't a reaction of a team ready to fight. And Pulisic reflected on the Blues performance in the second-half.

"We had to go back out and show character," said Pulisic. "We’re never going to give up, we know we have talented guys and a good team but we just need to show it, which is what we did in the second half.

"It’s not easy to come back from three goals down but it’s happened before so we gave it everything and managed to get one back. Unfortunately, it was just too little, too late."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube