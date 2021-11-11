'The Fittest I Have Ever Been' - John Terry On Life Under Antonio Conte

Former Chelsea centre-back John Terry has made revealed what life was like when Antonio Conte was at the helm of the club.

Terry spent the 2016/17 season under Conte's leadership, winning the Premier League that season before moving to Aston Villa for one season.

Conte was in charge of the Blues from 2016-2018 before being replaced by fellow Italian manager Maurizio Sarri.

Antonio Conte recently took the role of Tottenham Hotspur manager, replacing Nuno Espirito Santo after his dismissal.

John Terry took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to reveal what life was like under Conte.

"Under Antonio it was the fittest I have ever been," Terry posted on Twitter. "Training was tough and the sacrifices are a must."

The tweet was in response to one from Last Word on Spurs detailing Conte's new rigorous implementations at Tottenham.

Conte has reportedly banned ketchup and mayonnaise after coming to the conclusion that several of his players are overweight.

He believes that a healthier diet would lead to increased fitness levels and would help them play his intense style of football.

Tottenham currently sit ninth in the league, the lowest of all the supposed 'top six' clubs in England.

So far, Conte has managed his side through two games: a 3-2 win against Vitesse in the Europa Conference League, and a 0-0 draw with Everton in the Premier League.

