Chelsea will be without four players for their Premier League clash against West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Three defeats at home in a row in all competitions has seen the Blues' record at Stamford Bridge continue to go on a downward spiral. They will be hoping to stop the rot when David Moyes' side make the short trip across the capital from east to west.

If Chelsea are able to collect all three points against their London counterparts, they will take a huge step in securing a spot inside the top four, which Thomas Tuchel insists is not yet fully secure.

“We never feel secure, I never feel secure in the Premier League. It’s good," said Tuchel on Friday. "I think nobody should, never, because feeling secure does not keep you on the edge. Feeling secure is very close, a thin line to being lazy and not being fully alert. Maybe that is better, to be fully alert. I never feel safe in no part of the season. Nobody should in Premier League.”

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea will want to get back on the winning trail at home but will need to do it without four players on Sunday in west London.

Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain sidelined. Both Antonio Rudiger (groin) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) missed the 4-2 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday night and will again miss the fixture against West Ham.

“For Sunday both of them (Mateo Kovacic & Antonio Rudiger) not back. But no other injuries," said the Chelsea head coach when asked about the team news.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Tuchel was full of praise for West Ham and David Moyes and told his side to expect a difficult afternoon.

He added: “I think he (David Moyes) is doing an incredible job in a very popular club and very emotional club, a team together. A group with a coach that is enjoyable to watch.

"We follow the Euro League games, I follow a lot of their games because it is nice to watch with a full investment physically. The players are absolutely tired after their matches. It is very emotional, a very physical squad. Very hard to break down, to create chances. Very dangerous on counter-attacks and set pieces. There is a lot to take care about. A lot of physicality and commitment to stand up against them. Full credit to them, will be tough.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube