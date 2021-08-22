The Full Chelsea Squad Available to Face Arsenal in the Premier League
The Chelsea squad available for selection to face Arsenal in the Premier League has been revealed.
Thomas Tuchel's side will be hoping to make it two wins from their opening two matches of the 2021/22 season following the 3-0 win on the opening day against Crystal Palace.
He will have Romelu Lukaku available for selection after he trained with the rest of the squad this week ahead of the London derby.
"We are hoping he’s on the pitch for Sunday and it looks like it," said Tuchel on Friday.
Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante are set to be available for selection after Tuchel was 'positive' on Friday that they would both return to the squad. However he is without Christian Pulisic due to the American isolation as a result of contracting Covid-19.
As per football.london, here is the Chelsea squad available to face Arsenal at the Emirates.
Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy
Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ethan Ampadu
Midfielders: Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Tino Anjorin
Attackers: Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz
*List excludes those without squad numbers (Davide Zappacosta, Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko)
More Arsenal vs Chelsea Coverage
- The confirmed officials for the fixture between Arsenal and Chelsea on Sunday
- How to watch Chelsea's clash against Arsenal at the Emirates
- The statistical view ahead of the London derby on Sunday afternoon
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube