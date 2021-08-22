August 22, 2021
The Full Chelsea Squad Available to Face Arsenal in the Premier League

The confirmed Chelsea squad available for selection.
The Chelsea squad available for selection to face Arsenal in the Premier League has been revealed.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be hoping to make it two wins from their opening two matches of the 2021/22 season following the 3-0 win on the opening day against Crystal Palace.

He will have Romelu Lukaku available for selection after he trained with the rest of the squad this week ahead of the London derby. 

"We are hoping he’s on the pitch for Sunday and it looks like it," said Tuchel on Friday.

Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante are set to be available for selection after Tuchel was 'positive' on Friday that they would both return to the squad. However he is without Christian Pulisic due to the American isolation as a result of contracting Covid-19.

As per football.london, here is the Chelsea squad available to face Arsenal at the Emirates.

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ethan Ampadu

Midfielders: Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Tino Anjorin

Attackers: Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz

*List excludes those without squad numbers (Davide Zappacosta, Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko)

