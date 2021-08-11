The Full Confirmed Chelsea Squad Available to Face Villarreal in Super Cup

The full Chelsea squad available for selection to face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup has been revealed.

Chelsea made the short trip to Belfast on Tuesday ahead of the Super Cup clash at Windsor Park on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be hoping to lift their first piece of silverware of the new season when they face Unai Emery's side. It's the Champions League winner versus the Europa League champions - the battle of the European heavyweights.

Tuchel brought Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah on the trip with his squad to Northern Ireland with the remainder of the side the team the German used towards the back end of the season.

The Chelsea boss made selection hints on who could face the Spanish side and how many minutes certain players could get under their belt on Wednesday.

Chelsea have a 24-man squad in Belfast for the European fixture and everyone is available for Tuchel to use at Windsor Park.

Here is the Blues squad in full available for selection.

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri

Midfielders: Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Forwards: Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech

