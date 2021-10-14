'The Kind of Guy Who Throws a Bomb Into a Dressing Room' - Demba Ba Makes Honest Jose Mourinho Revelation

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba has opened up on Jose Mourinho, discussing his personality in an honest interview.

Ba played under Mourinho in 2014 and scored an iconic goal against Liverpool capitalising on Steven Gerrard's slip.

Speaking with the Athletic, Ba opened up on Mourinho as he made an honest admission on the Portuguese manager.

"A real character," said Ba when asked about Mourinho. "He would use any means to win. Any means.

“He uses a lot of psychology on players, to see who are the strong characters. One day he told us: ‘If you have a confidence problem, that’s your problem.’

"I think the players he originally had — Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Michael Ballack — were tough guys. They responded well to that kind of management. The younger generation need more encouragement and support. Their self-esteem isn’t built up as much. They’re affected by social media and other things, they might not respond to pressure that well."

Ba continued to criticise Mourinho as he said: “But Jose is the kind of guy who throws a bomb into the dressing room and sees who comes out alive. At Chelsea, it was like, which mask is he going to put on today? Will he be the happy one, the sarcastic one, the sad one, the angry one? At a point, you don’t mind anymore because you know, he’s just playing with you. He plays the game very well.

“Is he really like this? I don’t know. I hope that in my process of learning about the game, I’ll have an opportunity to meet him again. Did he give me a hard time? No, he didn’t. He didn’t give me anything, because I never played!”

