    'The Last Few Weeks Have Been Difficult at Chelsea' - Timo Werner Makes Honest Admission Regarding Game Time

    Honesty.
    Author:

    Chelsea striker Timo Werner has made an honest admission regarding his game time, opening up on how it feels to be left out of Thomas Tuchel's starting XI.

    The forward was struggling for form and confidence, but has since returned to the side and looked impressive.

    Speaking to Express.de via Sport Witness, Werner gave an honest interview regarding the start to the season.

    sipa_35373068

    He said: “No, the last few weeks have been difficult at Chelsea. After many years, I was suddenly a little behind and had to fight my way again. A career always goes up and down, never steadily upwards. But you learn to deal with it.

    “I have to bite into it again, that challenges me. Of course, I would like to enjoy more minutes, so I give my best in training.”

    The German international has shown the right attitude as he fights his way back into Tuchel's starting XI and has impressed in his recent performances.

    sipa_35373123

    Werner bagged Chelsea's only goal in a 1-1 Carabao Cup match with Aston Villa before scoring against Southampton in the Premier League the following week.

    Recent reports have linked the striker with a move away from Stamford Bridge as he could reassess his future if not given enough game time, however he has rubbished these rumours.

