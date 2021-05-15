The Latest Chelsea Injury and Fitness News Ahead of FA Cup Final Against Leicester City

Chelsea travel to Wembley to face Leicester City in the FA Cup final and the latest Blues team news is available.

Thomas Tuchel's side face Brendan Rodgers' Foxes in the capital, hoping to make it a club ninth FA Cup triumph on Saturday evening.

The Chelsea boss has a fully fit squad available for the final. Here's the latest team news ahead of the trip to Wembley:

Kepa Arrizabalaga

He will start at Wembley ahead of Edouard Mendy. He started the defeat to Arsenal in midweek, which was preparation for Saturday's final.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Yes, Kepa will start for sure," reconfirmed Tuchel on Friday to the media. "There’s to be no changes there. He brought us to the final so he deserves to play in the final.

Andreas Christensen

Tuchel confirmed the whole squad is available which means Christensen is available for selection.

The 25-year-old was suffering from a tendon problem picked up in the win over Manchester City, but will return to the fold at Wembley.

Mateo Kovacic

A huge boost for the Blues for the final. Kovacic returns after a month out with a hamstring injury and is in contention to feature at Wembley.

"The whole group is available as Kova is with us again," said Tuchel.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"It's big news that Kova is back because he's a big guy in the dressing room around important matches."

N'Golo Kante

The 30-year-old will start at Wembley, Tuchel confirmed on Friday. He missed the defeat in midweek due to 'pain management' after a minor Achilles problem, but will slot into the midfield on Saturday.

"N’Golo will start tomorrow and hopefully finish the game for us," said Tuchel on Friday.

"We took the decision together to leave him out against Arsenal and give him treatment. It was pain management, not a huge injury. He trained yesterday and today full, no complaints."

