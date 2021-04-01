The latest Chelsea team news ahead of West Brom clash - Silva, Abraham, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Kante & Pulisic

Chelsea return to domestic action on Saturday afternoon when they host West Brom at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping his side can continue where they left off prior to the international break. Chelsea are unbeaten in Tuchel's first 14 games in charge and have top four in their hands as we head into the final nine games of the 2020/21 season.

But the German has plenty of fitness issues to deal with ahead of the clash against the Baggies.

Here's the latest Chelsea team news ahead of Saturday's meeting:

Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham

Both have been sat on the sidelines for several weeks with thigh and ankle problems, respectively, however the pair have returned to training over the international break.

Silva is expected to return after the international break and could come back into the fold against West Brom to be eased in before the Champions League clash against Porto next week.

Tuchel told Abraham to focus on getting back fit and the 23-year-old returning to training appears to be a positive sign ahead of Saturday.

N'Golo Kante

Kante returned to Cobham last week from international duty with France after suffering a minor hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old was withdrawn from the France side and Tuchel is unlikely to risk the midfielder on Saturday if it could set him back longer.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi is another who picked up an injury on international duty with the England U21s. He returned to Cobham earlier this week with a shoulder problem, which makes it unlikely that he will be risked against West Brom ahead of a busy end to the season.

Jorginho

Jorginho didn't feature for Italy in the international break after he fell ill and picked up a knee injury prior to the March fixtures. However, the 29-year-old has been seen in training at Cobham which may have given him enough time to regain full fitness to be available for selection against West Brom.

Christian Pulisic

The 22-year-old starred for the USMNT during the international break which saw him get on the scoresheet, and he will be pushing for a start on Saturday.

Pulisic believes this period is the 'best' he's felt in his game and is excited for what's to come.

"I'm feeling good, the guys are feeling good as it seemed here. For me personally as well, going back to the club level, I'm excited. I'm feeling confident, as I've said. I feel the best I've felt in my game, so I'm excited for what's to come."

Thomas Tuchel is set to confirm all of the team news in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube