The Latest Chelsea Team News as Thomas Tuchel Prepares to Announce Line-Up to Face Malmo

Here is the latest Chelsea team news as the Blues prepare to face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea will be hoping to seal a win and take three points in Sweden whilst Juventus, who are top of Group H, face Zenit St. Petersburg.

Here is all the team news you need to know ahead of the clash.

Chelsea have won five straight in all competitions since returning from October's international break, including a penalty shoot-out victory over Southampton in the Carabao Cup and will be looking to add another win to their impressive form.

However, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner did not train with the first team ahead of the Malmo clash and none of the five Chelsea stars travelled to Sweden.

Lukaku and Werner are long term absentees whilst Kante has stayed in London to 'recover', according to the club website.

Kovacic is also injured, suffering with a hamstring problem that will see him out of action until after the international break.

Mount was deemed ill on the weekend and was sent back to London as Chelsea faced Newcastle and he has not recovered in time for Tuesday's clash.

However, it is not all bad news as Christian Pulisic returns from injury and is available for selection for Tuchel's side and youngster Harvey Vale is also in the squad.

