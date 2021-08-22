The Latest Chelsea Team News to Face Arsenal: Lukaku, Kante, Ziyech & Pulisic

Chelsea will be looking to bag back-to-back victories in the Premier League when they face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon in their second outing of the 2021/22 campaign.

Thomas Tuchel's cruised to victory in their opening game after a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace in west London.

Now the Blues head on the road for the first time this season, a short trip across the capital to face Mikel Arteta's Gunners who were beaten by Brentford in their first encounter.

The latest Chelsea team news ahead of the London derby is all set ahead of the clash at the Emirates.

What is the Chelsea team news?

Romelu Lukaku is expected to make his second Chelsea debut for the Blues against the Gunners. Tuchel expects him to be ready despite the heavy workload in his first week training with the squad.

Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante have returned to training with the squad and Tuchel was 'positive' that the pair would be ready for Sunday's showdown in north London.

"Hakim and N’Golo are in training and did everything until yesterday to be in training today, and had no problems," said Tuchel on Friday. "We need another more physical and intense training session with them and the team to decide after the training session at 11. It seems very positive that both can be in the squad for Sunday."

But Chelsea will be without Christian Pulisic. He is currently isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

Trevoh Chalobah will be pushing for a second consecutive start in the Premier League after Tuchel held talks with the 22-year-old which will see him stay with the Blues for the 2021/22 season.

What has Thomas Tuchel said on Arsenal?

"They had a rough start and I think from their perspective it can be like a help that a big rival from within the city arrives now and it can be like, create a situation that they stick together and try to win the crowd over with a strong performance so we should be absolutely prepared for the best Arsenal possible," continued Tuchel.

"They have qualities, a strong coach, a strong team, strong signings. We should prepare for the best Arsenal. At the same time we do what we need to do, push the standards to the limit on Sunday. Let’s see where our limit is and look for an intense game, intensity, rhythm and confidence on and off the ball. This is what we are looking for. Anything else but a tough game would be a big surprise."

