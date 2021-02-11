The latest Chelsea team news to face Barnsley - Kante, Ziyech, Werner, Silva, Kepa, Havertz

Chelsea travel to Yorkshire to face Championship side Barnsley in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday night.

A win will extend Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten start in charge of Chelsea to five games in all competitions.

Tuchel's had the instant impact on the Blues' form and will be keen to continue the bright start on Thursday.

He is expected to make many changes for fifth round cup tie. Tuchel wants to keep his side fresh and sharp as the games come thick and fast in a busy fixture schedule.

Here's the latest Blues team news ahead of the trip to Oakwell:

Thiago Silva - OUT

Silva is recovering from a thigh injury picked up in the win against Tottenham Hotspur last Thursday. He missed the 2-1 victory at Sheffield United, and will be absent against Barnsley.

"He's out. He feels now better and better. He's had a lot of treatment and I know Thiago very well from the last years, we can be absolutely sure he is spending every minute available to speed up the process of healing, but it takes it's time.

"It is a muscle injury. We cannot force, we cannot pull the grass to make it grow faster. It is like this with muscle injuries. So he is out for tomorrow for sure."

Read the full story here.

Timo Werner - OUT

The 24-year-old will be rested by Tuchel after he is still feeling the affects of a dead leg, and will return to the Chelsea side against Newcastle United on Monday.

"It is still painful with contact so we took him out of half of the training today when we did some small-sided games and the possession games.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

"We didn't risk it today [Wednesday] and we will not risk it tomorrow [Thursday]. We could have risked it but the decision stands. Hopefully, he will recover and be back on Monday [to face Newcastle]."

Read the full story here.

Kai Havertz - DOUBTFUL

The 21-year-old was absent in Chelsea training on both Tuesday and Wednesday and is therefore unlikely to be included against Barnsley.

Tuchel provided no update on the German's fitness ahead of the cup tie, which leaves a question mark over his availability.

Read the full story here.

Hakim Ziyech - STARTS

The Moroccan has only featured once under Tuchel so far and after having to wait patiently for his turn to show off his ability to the German coach, he will be given the opportunity against Barnsley.

"Hakim is another one who hopefully tomorrow we will see the best of him. We count on Hakim to do something different, no doubt about that. He has lots of quality and we count on him like everyone else, no doubt about that.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"He has had a good training week and tomorrow he will have the chance to show the same quality and determination he shows in training."

Read the full story here.

N'Golo Kante - STARTS

Kante will start in midfield for the Blues as Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic could be handed a rest on Thursday night.

After recovering from a hamstring problem, Tuchel is ready to utilise the midfield engine against Barnsley.

"N’Golo will start tomorrow [Thursday] and I am so happy to have him back again. We put him on the pitch against Tottenham and he helped everybody on the pitch, which is what he does."

Read the full story here.

Billy Gilmour - EXPECTED TO START

The 19-year-old is yet to feature under Tuchel, but earned high praise from the German ahead of the match.

With several changes expected to be made, the Blues midfielder could be in line for a start at Oakwell.

Read the full story here.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - STARTS

Tuchel confirmed that the Spaniard will given a chance to impress at Oakwell and will start in goal, replacing Edouard Mendy.

"He will play tomorrow [Thursday]; he will start tomorrow. From outside, we had a view on his situation and saw some difficulties on the sporting side.

"Kepa has a chance tomorrow [Thursday] and I hope he can show what he shows in training.

(Photo by ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP via Getty Images)

"We didn't make a change in the first game and Edou [Mendy] was strong in the moment. So tomorrow is an opportunity to show and hopefully, it's very important for me to say this, he doesn't want to overachieve. I want him to do a normal match tomorrow.

"He does not have to show me or anybody else tomorrow that he is ready to be Spain's No 1 in the summer. He just has to show his quality. Not more or less. So we have to manage expectations because I don't expect him to score and keep a clean sheet.

"I just want him to help us with his quality and he gives a solid performance to help the team."

Read the full story here.

READ MORE: The predicted Chelsea XI to face Barnsley in FA Cup fifth round

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube