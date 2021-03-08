The latest Chelsea team news to face Everton on Monday evening

Chelsea face Everton in the Premier League on Monday evening at Stamford Bridge hoping to continue their unbeaten start under Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel has managed 10 games since taking over the reigns at Stamford Bridge and has yet to suffer defeat - winning seven, drawing three.

Chelsea are back in the top four because of their upsurge in form and face Carlo Ancelotti's Everton side who are just one point behind the Blues, but with a game in hand.

After wins for Leicester City and Manchester United at the weekend, the pressure is on Chelsea to find a result in west London to close the gap once again.

Chelsea were without Tammy Abraham and Thiago Silva for their 1-0 win against Liverpool on Thursday after Mason Mount's first-half strike ensured the Blues ended their Anfield hoodoo.

Last week, Tuchel confirmed that Abraham had sustained an ankle problem while Silva wasn't 100% ready to return to the side prior to the Liverpool win.

He said: "Tammy had some problems with the ankle yesterday so we will see.

Andreas Christensen has thrived at the back in Silva's absence. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Thiago made his first training with the team but did not finish the last exercise, just to be taking no risk.

"I assume he trains today [Tuesday] but not 100% so he will not join us for Liverpool."

No update has been given by Tuchel ahead of Monday night's clash at Stamford Bridge but both could return, with Silva much more likely of the two. But with big games in the Champions League and FA Cup coming up, Tuchel may look to not risk either of the pair, or he could swing the other way and look to give a few of the regulars a rest ahead of an important month.

