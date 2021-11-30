The Latest on Antonio Rudiger's Contract Situation at Chelsea Amid Real Madrid Interest

Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Antonio Rudiger is still yet to sign a contract extension with Chelsea, with his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are the most notable team interested in the German international, who is looking increasingly likely to leave the club in the summer.

Matt Law of the Telegraph has provided an update on Rudiger's future, speaking to London Is Blue Podcast.

He said: “There will some new talks with Rüdiger and his people coming up. No negotiations have been happening since the summer when the first contract offer was rejected. Now, talks will re-open.”

This will come as a boost to Chelsea fans as it was reported that Rudiger 'intends' to leave the club at the end of the season, with Real Madrid 'optimistic' of securing a deal to bring the German to Spain in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel revealed he was hoping for a happy ending in the contract negotiations with the German defender.

He said: "It can happen these days (contract stand-offs) but it does not effect his mentality, it doesn’t affect his quality, it doesn’t effect his behaviour.

"For me, he is a big competitor and he is exactly the right spot. He is in the most competitive league and at a club where winning matters, so let’s be a bit patient and hopefully we have a happy end." 

It remains to be seen as to where Rudiger will end up but for now he is fully concentrated on winning silverware at Chelsea this season.

