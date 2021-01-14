Chelsea are not looking to re-call Conor Gallagher from West Brom in the January transfer window.

Gallagher, 20, has been on loan to the Baggies since the start of the season after impressing during a loan spell at Swansea in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign.

According to Liam Twomey of The Athletic, Gallagher will be allowed to spend the rest of the season at West Brom after putting in a string of impressive displays under ex-manager, Slaven Bilić.

Though West Brom are languishing in the relegation zone, Gallagher has proved to be one of their better players so far this season.

The Englishman had a successful loan spell at Championship club, Charlton, before signing for Swansea in January 2020.

The decision bodes well for all parties as Gallagher doesn't look like breaking into the Chelsea first-team presently, with such feisty competition for places.

Gallagher will keep improving under new manager, Sam Allardyce, whilst gaining regular first-team experience.

Fortunately, despite Allardyce's rather pragmatic approach in his bid to avoid relegation, Gallagher has kept his place in the starting XI and there is no reason to suggest he'll be dropped anytime soon.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube