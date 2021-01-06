The latest on Frank Lampard's future as Chelsea manager

Frank Lampard's position as Chelsea manager is under the most scrutiny as it has ever been since his arrival in 2019.

Chelsea's form has dropped of late since the end of their 17 game unbeaten run, which came to an end against Everton in December.

Since then, Chelsea have managed only one victory [against West Ham] and have suffered three defeats since from five matches.

Following the 3-1 loss to Manchester City, Lampard's job came under question and it was reported that it was under 'serious threat'.

Since then, various outlets have shed light on Lampard's future in the dugout at Stamford Bridge.

As per Fabrizio Romano's 'Here We Go' podcast, Lampard's job is safe for now. The Blues are willing to wait to see how they fare in upcoming games, which include an FA Cup match against League Two side Morecambe and a visit to west London neighbours Fulham.

Lampard will be 'at risk' should he not win those matches and his tenure which began in July 2019 could come to an end if he doesn't reverse Chelsea's form immediately.

Lampard was left disappointed once again as his side was well-beaten by Pep Guardiola's side. (Photo by Andy Rain - Pool/Getty Images)

The Chelsea boss wasn't worried about the face of being axed by the ruthless Roman Abramovich following the City defeat.

"I am not going to speak for the people above or the board."

"I can't answer about my contract, the run and the difficult results, I can only speak as the manager of the club.

Lampard will be looking for a reaction against Morecambe on Sunday - a must-win game. If he loses, his time as Chelsea manager is surely up. (Photo by IAN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I am not concerned on that. I just spoke to the team after the game about how I expected periods of difficulty. I know it doesn't come easy."

Brendan Rodgers, Thomas Tuchel and Max Allegri are just a few names that have been linked with replacing Lampard should he be shown the door at Chelsea.

But for now, Lampard remains the Chelsea boss and has the support of the board. But if results don't change, that could change.

----------

