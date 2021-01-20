The latest on Frank Lampard's future at Chelsea

Frank Lampard's future as Chelsea manager has been hanging by the thread since the turn of the year.

The 42-year-old's job is in serious threat following Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Leicester on Tuesday night and it could turn out to be the final nail in the Lampard's coffin at Stamford Bridge.

However, according to Miguel Delaney of The Independent, the Chelsea board don't wish to make a managerial change mid-season and are willing to afford Lampard more time to turn the ship around, keeping in mind his legendary status at the club.

Chelsea have crumbled over the past month and look like a team lacking any sort of system, vision and game-plan.

Lampard has failed to bring the best out of a host of his big-money summer signings, including Kai Havertz and the goal-shy Timo Werner.

The Blues have slipped to eight place in the league just over a month-and-a-half after being top of the deck and being deemed as genuine title-contenders.

"It intensified for me a while ago," said Lampard on his future, following the Leicester defeat.

"Expectations at this club are high. Right or wrong. When we perform like that it is normal people will ask questions.

"It is not my decision. That is something that will always be there. Some things are always beyond your control. That I can't answer."

