The latest on Tariq Lamptey's future at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey has a decision to make - whether to stick with Chelsea and extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, or to twist and to depart the club on the expiration of his current deal.

The 19-year-old has featured three times for the Chelsea first-team in the last month, however his future is up in the air as his current deal nears its end in west London. 

Frank Lampard has looked to convince the youngster that his future belongs at Chelsea, following appearances against Arsenal, Nottingham Forest and Hull City.

But there is plenty of competition for the right-sided player, after Goal.com reported that LOSC Lille, Torino and an unnamed Premier League club had all put offers on the table for Tariq Lamptey in addition to Chelsea's offer to stay at the club. 

Decision made?

Tariq Lamptey has reportedly made his decision on his future and has 'agreed' a move to head across the Channel to France. 

It appears that LOSC Lille have won the race for the 19-year-old's signature after Sky Sports claimed that the French side had agreed a pre-contract with Lamptey.

Unfortunately for Frank Lampard it appears he has lost in his battle to convince the teenager to remain at Chelsea, who is behind the emerging Reece James and club-captain Cesar Azpilicueta for a starting spot at right-back. 

Chelsea will lose Tariq Lamptey for nothing at the end of the season, apart from a compensation fee which will be decided upon the completion of any move. 

