The latest on Thomas Tuchel's contract as Chelsea boss

Thomas Tuchel is set to become the new Chelsea manager, taking over from Frank Lampard.

The former PSG boss is expected to be announced as the new Blues manager once Lampard's departure has been confirmed. As per various sources, Tuchel will be appointed as soon as Lampard's exit is announced.

However, there have been contradicting reports regarding Tuchel's contract at Stamford Bridge. According to Angelo Mangiante of Sky Sports, the former Dortmund manager will sign an 18-month contract at Chelsea. But, as per RMC Sport [via GFFN], Tuchel will be given a 4.5 year contract at the west London outfit.

Reports on Monday morning confirmed that Lampard's axing will be announced soon with Thomas Tuchel set to take over as the new boss.

As per the Athletic, owner Roman Abramovich is keen to bring Tuchel to Stamford Bridge and he will join fellow Germans Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Antonio Rudiger in west London.

It appears that despite the win against Luton Town on Sunday in the FA Cup, Lampard knew his fate following the defeat to Leicester City last Tuesday.

Lampard has had his critics but there is no questioning his loyalty and love for Chelsea Football Club.

He taken the Blues through a transfer ban and blooded youth into the squad which saw them qualify for the Champions League this season.

But his time at Chelsea is up, and Tuchel will now be the man to take the Blues forward.

