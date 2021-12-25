Skip to main content
The Latest Team News as Chelsea Face Aston Villa on Boxing Day

Author:

Chelsea face Aston Villa on Boxing Day in the Premier League and have several absentees as they search for three points.

The Blues go into the match off the back of a 2-0 victory against Brentford in the Carabao Cup, after picking up a point in a 0-0 draw at Wolves.

Here is the latest team news for both sides going into the match.

imago1008762294h

Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard's side have experienced a coronavirus outbreak, and the manager has confirmed that he may be forced to use his fringe players against the Blues.

He said: "We have mixed news. We have had a couple of situations this morning with the testing, but we also get a couple of players back. If the game was now, we would have enough players to carry the fixture out.

"I'm certainly in a situation where, depending on how it goes, we might have to call upon players who are on the fringe. That's not right, but because we played a lot of players against Barrow (EFL Cup in August), the Premier League class them as having first-team experience."

Read More

However, Gerrard has not disclosed names of those unavailable for his side.

Marvelous Nakamba, Leon Bailey and former Blue Bertrand Traore are the only named unavailable players, due to injury.

Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel's side have been forced to play three matches in under a week and the squad has been littered with coronavirus issues as well as several injuries.

Jude Soonsup-Bell, Harvey Vale and Xavi Simons were all handed first team debuts against the Bees in midweek and could feature in the squad again.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Romelu Lukaku both returned to training after testing positive for Covid-19 and having to isolate, whilst Andreas Christensen also returned to training after an injury setback.

Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are set to come back in after being rested against Brentford, along with Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz will miss the game due to coronavirus whilst Hakim Ziyech remains a doubt with a calf injury.

