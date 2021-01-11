"The levels Kai can go up to are endless" - Lampard delivers verdict on Kai Havertz following Morecambe win

"The levels Kai can go up to are endless" - Frank Lampard delivers verdict on Kai Havertz following Morecambe win

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard gave his thoughts on Kai Havertz following Chelsea's 4-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup third-round.

Havertz, 21, bagged a goal and an assist for the Blues against the League Two side, as the Blues returned to winning ways after a damaging 3-1 defeat against Manchester City last week.

In his post-match interview, Lampard said, as relayed by Football London: "I think the level, I can't call that because there are endless levels Kai can go up, because of the potential of the player and he's young."

Havertz is yet to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, partly due to the German international having tested positive for COVID-19 in December.

Lampard added: "He[Havertz] had Covid and suffered a bit and has come back. Today I saw and again in the week in training I saw him fitter and stronger."

The Chelsea boss maintains that Havertz has got massive room for improvement while insisting that he must be given ample time to find his feet in the Premier League.

He said: “There are levels for Kai to go up, but again we have to remain patient.

"He's come here with a huge amount of talent, but has to get accustomed to the league, and we as a club must support him in that, now and for the future. It's a small step in the big picture, but a good step.”

