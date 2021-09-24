'The People Are Really Good With Me' - Edouard Mendy Sends Message of Thanks to Chelsea Fans

September 24, 2021
'The People Are Really Good With Me' - Edouard Mendy Sends Message to Chelsea Fans

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has sent a message to the Chelsea fans, thanking them for their support in the streets of London.

The goalkeeper joined Chelsea from Rennes last season and had a fantastic first year in Blue, lifting the Champions League trophy at the end of the campaign.

Speaking to Chelsea FC, Mendy has delivered a message to the fans that have been supporting him both on and off the pitch.

Mendy UEFA

The Senegal international said: "Before we won the Champions League not many people recognised me, but now more do. 

"The people are really good with me, they respect when I’m with my family. They just say ‘hello’ or ‘keep going, you’re doing well’ and I really appreciate that."

The goalkeeper has recently had a spell on the sidelines, missing the Blues' clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and Thomas Tuchel's side's Carabao Cup third round victory over Aston Villa.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been in fine form since Mendy's injury.



When asked when he will be likely to return, Chelsea boss Tuchel labelled the situation as a 'race against time'.

"We try to do everything for Saturday (for Chelsea's match vs City) to reintegrate him (Mendy) tomorrow in individual training, and hopefully Thursday's team training, but not yet.

"I think it is possible (for Mendy to be involved), but it is a race against pain and time. I hope he will be back on Thursday, and if this goes well, he is ready for Saturday (against City). I don’t know right now." Tuchel said.

The Chelsea fans will be hoping to have their first choice keeper back as soon as possible ahead of a Premier League title charge.

Mendy AC


