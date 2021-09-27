'It’s the Perfect Game to Respond' - Andreas Christensen Looks Ahead to Juventus

Andreas Christensen is looking ahead towards Chelsea's Champions League clash against Juventus on Wednesday.

The Blues lost their first game of the season against Manchester City on Saturday, with Gabriel Jesus' goal securing a 1-0 win for the visitors.

The West London side will be looking to continue their Champions League title defence with a win in Italy.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In an interview with the Chelsea website, the centre-back seems keen to move on from Saturday's disappointment and focus on his side's next fixture.

He said: "It’s the perfect game to respond, absolutely.

"It’s not nice to lose our first match, but now we have another game coming up very quickly and it’s another tough game as well."

The Blues have already picked up their first win in this season's Champions League, having beaten Zenit 1-0 in their opening game in Group H.

SIPA USA

The Danish international has featured seven times for Chelsea this season, with five clean sheets recorded.

He added: "It will be a tough game but it’s a great opportunity to get back to playing football the way we want to play, the way we see ourselves, playing on the front foot again.

"It’s a tough game but there’s no better way to recover from a defeat than to beat another good team."

Wednesday night's game will be just the fifth ever meeting between the two teams, with two draws and one win a piece in previous matches. The most recent fixture came back in 2012 when Juventus won 3-0 at the Allianz Stadium.

