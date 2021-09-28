'The Players Are Adults' - Thomas Tuchel Shares His Opinion on COVID-19 Vaccines

September 28, 2021
'The Players Are Adults' - Thomas Tuchel Shares His Honest Opinion on COVID-19 Vaccines

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given his thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccines.

His opinion comes as he revealed in his press conference that N'Golo Kante has tested positive for the virus ahead of the Blues' Champions League tie against Juventus. 

They will also be without Mason Mount, Reece James and Christian Pulisic, who all have non-COVID related absences.

Speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday's European fixture, Tuchel was asked about his views on the vaccine and whether players should have it.

He said: "The players are adults and have a free choice if they want to get vaccinated or not. I think we should accept it.

"I know the situation is far from over. Somebody gets it here, makes you very aware that it is not over. I hope that it gets as less as possible but I clearly don’t have the solution to it."

Recent reports have suggested that a number of Premier League teams do not have many fully vaccinated members of their squads.

According to Sky Sports, figures mentioned last Friday say only around 35% of Premier League players have had the vaccine but the news outlet has been told that the percentage is higher.

Tuchel added: "I am informed enough to take the decision for myself. I am not in the position to give recommendations publicly. If somebody is convinced then you have to accept other opinions, harsh reactions.

"There is recommendations from politicians or doctors, that is where the conversation belongs."

Chelsea's game on Wednesday night will be only the fifth ever time the Blues have faced Juventus.

