'The Players Got Full Praise' - Tuchel Hails Squad After Leicester Win

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he didn't hold back in praising his squad following their performance against Leicester on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues travelled to the King Power Stadium for the lunchtime kick off on Saturday afternoon.

Thanks to goals from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic, Tuchel's boys won the fixture 3-0.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Following the win, Tuchel told the BT Sport that he didn't hold back in praising his team for their performance.

I am happy but there is also room for improvement," he said, as quoted by football.london. "The players got full praise after the match and they know when they did a full match.

"It's a huge effort we put into attacking and defending and I'm pleased the team got the win they deserved.

Tuchel continued with his happiness for his side's performance, but continuing to insist that his squad could improve.

"It is what we want to do," he continued. "We want to do our things over and over again, reach our standards and push our limits.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"I am happy with our results and the way we played.

Tuchel was particularly impressed with Christian Pulisic's performance, following seven weeks out of action for the US international.

"This is one of his key qualities to arrive in the box and into the six-yard box. We need this, he gives something in terms of sprints, intensity on and off the ball, but he is at the end of the attacks. He is hungry to score and this is where we need players."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube