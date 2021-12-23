'The Players Should Be Confident' - Steven Gerrard Fires Warning Towards Chelsea Ahead of Premier League Fixture

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has fired a warning over to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea that they should be worried, insisting that Villa's players are confident.

Gerrard took over at the Birmingham-based side in November, following a long stint with Rangers.

Since joining, he has won four out of his six league games, with his only two defeats coming to Manchester City and Liverpool - the current top two in the Premier League.

Speaking to the official Aston Villa website, Gerrard detailed how confident his side are feeling following their recent run of games.

“Once I started talking to Villa, the very first thing I did was look at the fixtures in the short-term. There were a lot of fixtures to be excited about, and I think the players have done extremely well in terms of the points return.

“I had confidence and belief that we could come in and have the impact that we’ve had. The players deserve the credit for going and carrying those performances out.

“We were close to taking a point out of the City game as well. The Liverpool game was slightly different – they dominated for large parts, but I think we gave a good account of ourselves and made them extremely nervous in the latter stages of that game.

“The players should be confident, they should have loads of belief heading into a really busy schedule. All the players need to be ready and hopefully we can continue to post some positive results for our supporters."

Chelsea will travel to Villa Park on Boxing Day to take on Gerrard's side, in the hope of closing the gap with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table.

