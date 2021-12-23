Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'The Players Should Be Confident' - Steven Gerrard Fires Warning Towards Chelsea Ahead of Premier League Fixture

Author:

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has fired a warning over to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea that they should be worried, insisting that Villa's players are confident.

Gerrard took over at the Birmingham-based side in November, following a long stint with Rangers.

Since joining, he has won four out of his six league games, with his only two defeats coming to Manchester City and Liverpool - the current top two in the Premier League.

imago1008710476h

Speaking to the official Aston Villa website, Gerrard detailed how confident his side are feeling following their recent run of games.

“Once I started talking to Villa, the very first thing I did was look at the fixtures in the short-term. There were a lot of fixtures to be excited about, and I think the players have done extremely well in terms of the points return.

Read More

“I had confidence and belief that we could come in and have the impact that we’ve had. The players deserve the credit for going and carrying those performances out.

“We were close to taking a point out of the City game as well. The Liverpool game was slightly different – they dominated for large parts, but I think we gave a good account of ourselves and made them extremely nervous in the latter stages of that game.

imago1008580174h

“The players should be confident, they should have loads of belief heading into a really busy schedule. All the players need to be ready and hopefully we can continue to post some positive results for our supporters."

Chelsea will travel to Villa Park on Boxing Day to take on Gerrard's side, in the hope of closing the gap with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008710476h
News

'The Players Should Be Confident' - Steven Gerrard Fires Warning Towards Chelsea Ahead of Premier League Fixture

1 minute ago
imago1008803671h
News

Antonio Conte Reveals Thoughts on Chelsea Draw in Carabao Cup Semi-Final

31 minutes ago
imago1008822415h
News

Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad for Welcoming Youngsters in Brentford Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008769623h
News

'It Was a Rollercoaster' - Mason Mount Reflects on 2021 Success With Chelsea And England

1 hour ago
imago1006534596h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hints That Romelu Lukaku And Callum Hudson-Odoi May Return to Chelsea Training on Thursday

2 hours ago
imago1008822418h
News

Tuchel Praises Kepa for Performance Against Brentford as Chelsea Reach Semi-Finals of EFL Cup

2 hours ago
imago1002918858h
News

The Title Has Always Been Our Goal' - Mason Mount on Trophy Ambitions With Chelsea

3 hours ago
imago1008710476h
News

Steven Gerrard Opens Up on Preparing to Face 'The Best Chelsea Team'

3 hours ago