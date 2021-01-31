"The pressure is high every year" - Edouard Mendy reflects on responsibility as a Chelsea player

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has spoken about the expectation that comes with playing for the club and the responsibility shouldered by the squad.

Mendy, 28, has been an impactful signing since his move to Stamford Bridge from Rennes in late September, having kept 13 clean sheets across competitions so far this campaign.

In an interview with Chelsea prior to Sunday's 2-0 win over Burnley, Mendy said: "I wanted to be here because for me, the Premier League is the best league in the world, so I’m glad to be here.

(Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"It was a good start but with the team, it’s a difficult time. We try to keep going, to move forward and I hope the results will be good soon."

Mendy highlighted the immense pressure that comes with playing for one of the biggest and most historic clubs in European football.

"It’s a big responsibility because this club has won so many trophies and we want to fight to win trophies every year, so the pressure is high every year, and it’s good to be part of this team," added the Senegalese.

"I think we have to work hard in training, to keep working, and for me we need to stay confident between us because when you’ve lost many games sometimes it’s hard. But we need to stay positive, we need to stay confident and stay focused on the next game."

