'The Question Is How Long Will Fans Be Patient' Former Chelsea Goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer Reflects On Thomas Tuchel's Tenure And Assesses Graham Potter's Chances

Speaking to Chelsea Transfer Room in a recent interview, Mark Schwarzer spoke about the managerial situation at the Blues and gave his thoughts.

The Aussie played for the club from 2013 to 2015 and now works in the media as a pundit working for the BBC on their Football Focus show and their 5 Live radio show.

When asked about the goalkeeping situation at the club, Schwarzer responded: "I was surprised I have to admit. I think a lot of people were surprised. He did an incredible job at Chelsea but a lot of it was down to the new ownership, change of the old guard and the owner really making his own stamp on how he sees the club moving forward. It's a real shame because I think Thomas Tuchel did an absolutely tremendous job at Chelsea.

The Sydney-born ex-shotstopper also said: "I think Graham Potter has done a great job whether he was at Swansea or Brighton. The football he plays is well-known and well documented, he's done well at those clubs. It's a big step up [moving to Chelsea], it's a different type of scenario. He's trying to change the complete ethos and style of football that Chelsea have played previously and it's going to take time. He's only lost one in ten and I don't think anywhere he's gone the response has been immediate.

"The question is how long will the fans be patient, certainly the fans with Chelsea because it's a club that is used to winning things."

Schwarzer is not the only person in the media who was shocked at the dismissal of Tuchel and it is clear that he thinks Todd Boehly's arrival at the West London club had a lot to do with why it happened.

The future of the new gaffer has a lot to do with if he can win over the Chelsea supporters within a short period of time and if he can implement his style of play successfully.

