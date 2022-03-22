The Ricketts Family Aware of 'NoToRicketts' Campaign Amid Chelsea Takeover Bid

The Ricketts are aware of the backlash and campaign against their family to seal a takeover for Chelsea, according to reports.

After racist emails from 2019 emerged following scrutiny into their bid for the European and World champions, supporters have voiced their disdain of any bid for the club from the Ricketts.

They own the Chicago Cubs baseball team, which has also faced heavy criticism after the team who won the World Series was stripped and sold as they cut back costs on the team.

Joe Ricketts, the father of the family, was alleged to have written an email in 2012 which were anti-Muslim, writing: "Christians and Jews can have a mutual respect for each other to create a civil society," as reported by Splinter.

"As you know, Islam cannot do that. Therefore we cannot ever let Islam become a large part of our society. Muslims are naturally my (our) enemy due to their deep antagonism and bias against non-Muslims."

Joe wrote an apology on his personal website, responding: "I deeply regret and apologize for some of the exchanges I had in my emails. Sometimes I received emails that I should have condemned. Other times I’ve said things that don’t reflect my value system. I strongly believe that bigoted ideas are wrong."

Chelsea supporters are heavily against the Ricketts taking over at Stamford Bridge and started a #NoToRicketts campaign on Tuesday.

It trended on Twitter and as per the Telegraph, the Ricketts camp are understood to be aware of the campaign.

Further backlash also came from Paul Canoville, a former Chelsea player who was subjected to racist abuse from his own supporters during his time at the club.

He wrote on Twitter: "So I’ve seen and heard enough. I’m backing Chelsea Supporters' Trust and saying a big fat anti racism NO to the Ricketts bid!! Please can you stop even mentioning it."

The shortlist has yet to be announced, with the Ricketts family confident of making the final four. However, the latest response and backlash could put their bid in big jeopardy as Raine, Chelsea and the Government are more than likely to pick up on this campaign.

They want to meet with the Supporters' Trust and Pitch Owners should they be shortlisted. Now, it's a waiting game for Raine to confirm whether or not they have made the cut.

