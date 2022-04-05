The Ricketts Family Investment Group Have Met With Chelsea Ahead of Takeover Deadline

The Ricketts Family Investment Group have met with officials from Chelsea ahead of the April 11 deadline for final bids to be submitted to Raine Group.

This comes after it was reported that Ken Griffin was set to fly to London with the Ricketts family to hold talks with executives.

As per Matt Law, the meeting took place on Tuesday rather than later in the week as 'timings were moved',

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

He wrote: "Meetings and timings were moved and The Ricketts Family Investment Group met with Chelsea today."

It was previously reported that the bidders are set to meet Chelsea staff, including head coach Thomas Tuchel if they wished to and now it appears that the Ricketts Family Investment Group have met with officials.

It is unclear as to who they have met with at this current time but the meeting had been moved, taking place on Tuesday rather than a later date.

A spokesperson for Griffin previously confirmed: “Ken is joining the Ricketts team in London this week.”

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Therefore, it is unclear as to who from the group met with staff at Chelsea and whether Griffin was present at the meeting.

Hansjorg Wyss, involved in the Todd Boehly bid, is not expected to fly to London to attend meetings despite representatives from the consortium expected to meet Chelsea executives.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has downplayed his role in the process and believes it may be better not to meet with the bidders.

He said: “I’m not sure if they want to and I’m not sure if I should! I don’t know if it’s a good idea or bad idea. Maybe it’s best to be involved, if I am involved, as late as possible.”

