Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

The Ricketts Family Investment Group Have Met With Chelsea Ahead of Takeover Deadline

The Ricketts Family Investment Group have met with officials from Chelsea ahead of the April 11 deadline for final bids to be submitted to Raine Group.

This comes after it was reported that Ken Griffin was set to fly to London with the Ricketts family to hold talks with executives.

As per Matt Law, the meeting took place on Tuesday rather than later in the week as 'timings were moved',

imago0154270785h

He wrote: "Meetings and timings were moved and The Ricketts Family Investment Group met with Chelsea today."

It was previously reported that the bidders are set to meet Chelsea staff, including head coach Thomas Tuchel if they wished to and now it appears that the Ricketts Family Investment Group have met with officials.

It is unclear as to who they have met with at this current time but the meeting had been moved, taking place on Tuesday rather than a later date.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A spokesperson for Griffin previously confirmed: “Ken is joining the Ricketts team in London this week.” 

imago0137224451h (1)

Therefore, it is unclear as to who from the group met with staff at Chelsea and whether Griffin was present at the meeting.

Hansjorg Wyss, involved in the Todd Boehly bid, is not expected to fly to London to attend meetings despite representatives from the consortium expected to meet Chelsea executives.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has downplayed his role in the process and believes it may be better not to meet with the bidders.

He said: “I’m not sure if they want to and I’m not sure if I should! I don’t know if it’s a good idea or bad idea. Maybe it’s best to be involved, if I am involved, as late as possible.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010801521h
News

Thibaut Courtois Discusses Chelsea Return Ahead of Midweek Champions League Clash

By Jago Hemming7 minutes ago
imago1001192852h
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Impact on Carlo Ancelotti Potentially Missing Chelsea vs Real Madrid

By Nick Emms37 minutes ago
imago1010844964h
News

Thomas Tuchel Discusses Andreas Christensen Future Amid Barcelona Transfer Talks

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010744481h
News

Christian Pulisic Provides Fitness Update as Chelsea Prepare to Face Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010114114h
News

Hansjorg Wyss Not Expected to Fly to London Ahead of Chelsea Bid Deadline

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1008121614h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Want to 'Bounce Back' From Shock Weekend Loss as They Prepare for Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago0137224451h (1)
News

Ken Griffin Set to Fly to London With Ricketts Family Ahead of Chelsea Bid Deadline

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0154270785h
News

Ricketts Family's Role Revealed as Chelsea Bid With American Billionaires Changes

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago