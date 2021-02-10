The story of how Tottenham-bound Willian ended up at Chelsea

Former Anzhi Makhachkala director Herman Tkachenko has revealed what happened behind the scenes during Willian's transfer to Chelsea in the summer of 2013.

Willian joined the Jose Mourinho's Blues on a five-year contract in a deal worth £30 million for the then 25-year-old.

But it wasn't a deal that was done smoothly. Chelsea snatched Willian from their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur who were closing in on the Brazilian's signature.

Spurs were on the verge of signing the winger but chairman Daniel Levy's stubbornness to get a cheaper deal, and Roman Abramovich and Mourinho's eagerness to seal a deal clinched Willian for the Blues.

Tkachenko recalled the events to Sport-Express, as quoted by Tribal Football, that took place in 2013: "Funny story. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had closed Willian at the club base!

"He had almost signed a contract with them - in my opinion, he even signed the first sheet. Even passed a medical examination. And Levy was twisting my arm at that moment. He did not want, as usual, to make solidarity payments (to the previous clubs). This was five percent, and he insisted that we split them in half. I said, 'No, you pay them in full'.

"While we were discussing all this with him, I get a message from Willian: 'Jose called me!' Mourinho, by the way, had wanted (Samuel) Eto'o. Here Suleiman (Kerimov, then owner) joined in, and despite the fact that at the end of that season Samuel ended his contract with Anzhi, we found a rather profitable solution.

"And (Roman) Abramovich called me about Willian. And Suleiman, who also wanted Willian to join Chelsea. In general, Levy had no chance. Here is the relationship between Kerimov and Abramovich, and ours with Roman. I didn't give Levy a clear answer, I said over the phone: 'We will think about it'. He hasn't liked me ever since."

He added: "Levy then naturally locked Willian in the room so that he would not escape from the base! But not only the player, but also we did not sign the transfer deal with Tottenham. And this would never have happened under any circumstances. Of course he ended up at Chelsea."

